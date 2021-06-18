Introducing Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD), The Stock That Soared 456% In The Last Five Years

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last quarter. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 456% in that time. So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Upland Software wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Upland Software can boast revenue growth at a rate of 32% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 41%(per year) over the same period. Despite the strong run, top performers like Upland Software have been known to go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:UPLD Earnings and Revenue Growth June 18th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Upland Software in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Upland Software shareholders gained a total return of 21% during the year. But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 41% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Upland Software you should be aware of.

