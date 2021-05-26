Introducing Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR), A Stock That Climbed 79% In The Last Year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) share price is 79% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 44% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 1.4% in the last three years.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Univar Solutions was able to grow EPS by 211% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 79% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Univar Solutions as it was before. This could be an opportunity. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 72.68.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:UNVR Earnings Per Share Growth May 26th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Univar Solutions has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 79% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 8% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Univar Solutions (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Univar Solutions is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

