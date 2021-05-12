Introducing Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK), A Stock That Climbed 50% In The Last Year

One way to deal with stock volatility is to ensure you have a properly diverse portfolio. Of course, the aim of the game is to pick stocks that do better than an index fund. One such company is Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK), which saw its share price increase 50% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 49% (not including dividends). However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 3.6% in the last three years.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Trustmark grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 38%. The share price gain of 50% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Trustmark's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Trustmark's TSR for the last year was 55%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Trustmark's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 55%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 10% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Trustmark better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Trustmark has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

