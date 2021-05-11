Introducing Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI), The Stock That Zoomed 134% In The Last Five Years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 134% in five years. In the last week shares have slid back 2.8%.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, Transcontinental Realty Investors became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:TCI Earnings Per Share Growth May 11th 2021

A Different Perspective

Transcontinental Realty Investors shareholders gained a total return of 16% during the year. But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 19% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Transcontinental Realty Investors (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

