Introducing Tidewater (NYSE:TDW), The Stock That Zoomed 171% In The Last Year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) share price has soared 171% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! It's also good to see the share price up 15% over the last quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 61% lower than it was three years ago.

Because Tidewater made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Tidewater saw its revenue shrink by 24%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 171%. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:TDW Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Tidewater shareholders have gained 171% (in total) over the last year. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 17% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Tidewater you should be aware of.

