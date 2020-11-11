Introducing the Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (EWEB)

On November 11, 2020, we introduced the Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF (EWEB) on Nasdaq. EWEB seeks to invest in Emerging Market (EM) internet and e-commerce companies, including those involved in online retail, social media, online entertainment, search engines, and software delivered via the internet.

With the long term slowing of economic growth in developed markets, emerging markets are driving the majority of global economic growth. Much of this growth is attributable to EM’s expanding middle class; a powerful generation of consumers whose new spending habits and internet connectivity are giving rise to quickly growing industries. Nowhere is this more evident than within the internet and e-commerce industry, where EM companies are becoming global innovators in markets ripe for disruption and long term growth.

Despite the fact that EMs are home to the greatest proportion of consumers, with the highest contributions to global consumption, many investors have a myopic focus on US technology stocks when it comes to growth. But with rising purchasing power and internet-connected populations unrivaled by more advanced developed markets, these markets present attractive growth opportunities for investors looking to gain exposure to the booming internet and e-commerce theme.

EWEB tracks the Nasdaq CTA Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce Net Total Return Index.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Investments in securities in the Biotechnology and Health Care sectors can be affected by government regulations, rapid product obsolescence, intense industry competition and loss or impairment of patents or intellectual property rights. Technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technology tend to be more volatile than the overall market, and are also heavily dependent on patent and intellectual property rights. Securities focusing on a single country and narrowly focused investments may be subject to higher volatility. CHB is non-diversified.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees, expenses or sales charges. One cannot invest directly in an index.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s summary or full prospectuses, which may be obtained at www.globalxetfs.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Global X Management Company LLC serves as an advisor to Global X Funds. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Global X Management Company LLC or Mirae Asset Global Investments. Global X Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by Solactive AG, nor does Solactive AG make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in the Global X Funds. Neither SIDCO, Global X nor Mirae Asset Global Investments are affiliated with Solactive AG.

