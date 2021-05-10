Introducing StarTek (NYSE:SRT), The Stock That Zoomed 105% In The Last Year

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 16% in the last quarter. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 105% in that time. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last twelve months, StarTek actually shrank its EPS by 147%. This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earning in the last twelve months.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Revenue was pretty flat year on year, but maybe a closer look at the data can explain the market optimism.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:SRT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

A Different Perspective

StarTek boasts a total shareholder return of 105% for the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 16% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for StarTek that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

