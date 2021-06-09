Introducing SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW), The Stock That Soared 311% In The Last Year

While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great companies, and generate wonderful returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) share price is up a whopping 311% in the last year, a handsome return in a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 102% over the last quarter. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 29% lower than it was three years ago.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year SilverBow Resources saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While some may see this as temporary, we're a skeptical bunch, and so we're a little surprised to see the share price go up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

SilverBow Resources' revenue actually dropped 22% over last year. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:SBOW Earnings and Revenue Growth June 9th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that SilverBow Resources has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 311% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 3% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with SilverBow Resources , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

