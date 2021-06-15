Introducing Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB), The Stock That Zoomed 185% In The Last Five Years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) stock is up an impressive 185% over the last five years. It's also up 14% in about a month.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Silicon Laboratories' earnings per share are down 4.7% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

So it's hard to argue that the earnings per share are the best metric to judge the company, as it may not be optimized for profits at this point. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

On the other hand, Silicon Laboratories' revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 6.4% over the last five years. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:SLAB Earnings and Revenue Growth June 15th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Silicon Laboratories shareholders have received returns of 44% over twelve months, which isn't far from the general market return. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 23%. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Silicon Laboratories better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Silicon Laboratories you should know about.

Silicon Laboratories is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

