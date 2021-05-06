Introducing SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX), A Stock That Climbed 20% In The Last Three Years

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last quarter. In contrast the stock is up over the last three years. However, it's unlikely many shareholders are elated with the share price gain of 20% over that time, given the rising market.

Given that SecureWorks didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years SecureWorks has grown its revenue at 6.2% annually. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. The market doesn't seem too pleased with the revenue growth rate, given the modest 6% annual share price gain over three years. A closer look at the revenue and profit trends could uncover help us understand if the company will be profitable in the future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:SCWX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

SecureWorks shareholders are up 18% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 0.9% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for SecureWorks (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.