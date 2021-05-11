Introducing SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC), The Stock That Zoomed 192% In The Last Five Years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. One great example is SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) which saw its share price drive 192% higher over five years. In the last week shares have slid back 2.2%.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, SBA Communications moved from a loss to profitability. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the SBA Communications share price is up 85% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 15% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 23% average annual increase in the share price over three years. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:SBAC Earnings Per Share Growth May 11th 2021

We know that SBA Communications has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think SBA Communications will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for SBA Communications the TSR over the last 5 years was 196%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Investors in SBA Communications had a tough year, with a total loss of 0.8% (including dividends), against a market gain of about 51%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 24% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand SBA Communications better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for SBA Communications (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

