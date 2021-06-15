Introducing RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL), The Stock That Zoomed 290% In The Last Year

The last three months have been tough on RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 36%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. During that period, the share price soared a full 290%. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

Because RumbleON made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year RumbleON saw its revenue shrink by 51%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 290% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:RMBL Earnings and Revenue Growth June 15th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that RumbleON shareholders have gained 290% (in total) over the last year. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 19% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand RumbleON better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for RumbleON (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

RumbleON is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

