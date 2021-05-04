Introducing Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP), The Stock That Soared 662% In The Last Year

While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great companies, and generate wonderful returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) share price rocketed moonwards 662% in just one year. It's also good to see the share price up 66% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Also impressive, the stock is up 47% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Resolute Forest Products went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We think that the revenue growth of 5.9% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:RFP Earnings and Revenue Growth May 4th 2021

We know that Resolute Forest Products has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Resolute Forest Products will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Resolute Forest Products has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 662% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 26% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Resolute Forest Products is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

