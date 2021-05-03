Introducing Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL), A Stock That Climbed 47% In The Last Year

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Over the last year the Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) share price is up 47%, but that's less than the broader market return. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 15% in three years.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last twelve months, Powell Industries actually shrank its EPS by 13%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

Powell Industries' revenue actually dropped 9.5% over last year. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:POWL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

We know that Powell Industries has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Powell Industries, it has a TSR of 52% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Powell Industries shareholders gained a total return of 52% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 5% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Powell Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Powell Industries has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

