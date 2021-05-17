Introducing Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS), A Stock That Climbed 22% In The Last Year

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. For example, the Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 22% trails the market return. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Pioneer Bancorp isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Pioneer Bancorp saw its revenue shrink by 40%. The lacklustre gain of 22% over twelve months, is not a bad result given the falling revenue. Generally we're pretty unenthusiastic about loss making stocks that are not growing revenue.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:PBFS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Pioneer Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Pioneer Bancorp shareholders have gained 22% for the year. The bad news is that's no better than the average market return, which was roughly 53%. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Pioneer Bancorp is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.