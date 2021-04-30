Introducing PhenixFIN (NASDAQ:PFX), The Stock That Zoomed 194% In The Last Year

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ:PFX) share price has soared 194% return in just a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 22% over the last quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 10% in 90 days). On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 59% in three years.

PhenixFIN isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

PhenixFIN actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 32%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 194% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:PFX Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

Take a more thorough look at PhenixFIN's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that PhenixFIN has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 194% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 10% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PhenixFIN better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - PhenixFIN has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

We will like PhenixFIN better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.