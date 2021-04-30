Introducing PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), The Stock That Zoomed 104% In The Last Year

It hasn't been the best quarter for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 12% in that time. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. Like an eagle, the share price soared 104% in that time. So it is important to view the recent reduction in price through that lense. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Given that PagerDuty didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

PagerDuty grew its revenue by 28% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 104% as mentioned above. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at its path to profitability. Of course, we are always cautious about succumbing to 'fear of missing out' when a stock has shot up strongly.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:PD Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

A Different Perspective

PagerDuty shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 104% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price is down 12% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that PagerDuty is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

