Introducing NOW (NYSE:DNOW), A Stock That Climbed 70% In The Last Year

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) shareholders have seen the share price descend 13% over the month. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 70%.

Given that NOW didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year NOW saw its revenue shrink by 45%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 70% the last twelve months. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that NOW has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 70% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 8% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. You could get a better understanding of NOW's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

