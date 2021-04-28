Introducing Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT), The Stock That Soared 879% In The Last Five Years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. To wit, the Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) share price has soared 879% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 12% gain in the last three months. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 9.1% in 90 days).

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Novanta managed to grow its earnings per share at 4.2% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 58% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 110.88.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:NOVT Earnings Per Share Growth April 28th 2021

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here.

A Different Perspective

Novanta's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 61%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 58% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Novanta that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like Novanta better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.