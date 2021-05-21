Introducing Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), The Stock That Soared 388% In The Last Five Years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Just think about the savvy investors who held Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares for the last five years, while they gained 388%. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. Then again, the 8.7% share price decline hasn't been so fun for shareholders. This could be related to the soft market, with stocks down around 0.1% in the last month.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Netflix managed to grow its earnings per share at 96% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 37% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 58.97, the market remains optimistic.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:NFLX Earnings Per Share Growth May 21st 2021

We know that Netflix has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Netflix's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Netflix shareholders are up 15% for the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 37% a year, over half a decade) look better. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Netflix better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Netflix is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

