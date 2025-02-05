Introducing the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence Advisory Council: Pioneering the Future of Board Effectiveness

By Vanessa Mesics, Head of Director Experience, Co-Lead of the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence, Nasdaq

The Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence (the Center) is thrilled to announce the launch of our Advisory Council, a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing board performance and corporate governance. This marks a new chapter in the Center’s journey, and we are grateful to the distinguished group of leaders who have joined us in this endeavor.

The Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence Advisory Council (the Council) has been established with a clear and ambitious purpose: to advance the effectiveness of boards and leaders across various sectors. By leveraging the diverse expertise of its members, the Council aims to aid the Center in identifying governance and board effectiveness best practices and equipping board members and leaders with insights to help meet the challenges of today's dynamic business environment.

Council Leadership and Members

Leading the Advisory Council is John Zecca, Chief Legal, Risk, and Regulatory Officer, Nasdaq. John is a visionary in corporate governance and risk. His leadership is set to steer the Council towards impactful outcomes. John shared his enthusiasm stating, "It is an honor to lead such a distinguished group of professionals. Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to shape the future of board governance and create lasting impact."

Joining him are esteemed board members and leaders who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience across industries, disciplines, and jurisdictions:

Herman Bulls , Vice Chairman, Americas, JLL, is a seasoned real estate executive with over 35 years at JLL, where he founded the Public Institutions Division and has extensive experience in development, investment management, and strategic real estate solutions for government and educational institutions.

, Vice Chairman, Americas, JLL, is a seasoned real estate executive with over 35 years at JLL, where he founded the Public Institutions Division and has extensive experience in development, investment management, and strategic real estate solutions for government and educational institutions. Joan Conley , Senior Advisor on Corporate Governance and ESG Programs, Nasdaq, is recognized for her corporate governance expertise with extensive experience in ESG programs, having served as Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary at Nasdaq, where she led global corporate governance and ethics programs.

, Senior Advisor on Corporate Governance and ESG Programs, Nasdaq, is recognized for her corporate governance expertise with extensive experience in ESG programs, having served as Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary at Nasdaq, where she led global corporate governance and ethics programs. Mauro da Cunha , Independent Director on multiple boards and Senior Advisor, has extensive experience in corporate governance and capital markets, having served on the boards of major Brazilian companies and as CEO of the Capital Markets Investors’ Association in Brazil.

, Independent Director on multiple boards and Senior Advisor, has extensive experience in corporate governance and capital markets, having served on the boards of major Brazilian companies and as CEO of the Capital Markets Investors’ Association in Brazil. Joe Hurd , Independent Director on multiple boards and Operating Partner, SOSV, LLC, is an experienced board director and venture fund partner with a background in global business development for major technology companies and a focus on strategy and business development in climate and deep tech sectors.

, Independent Director on multiple boards and Operating Partner, SOSV, LLC, is an experienced board director and venture fund partner with a background in global business development for major technology companies and a focus on strategy and business development in climate and deep tech sectors. Jesús Mantas , Independent Director on multiple boards and Global Managing Partner and global business transformation leader, IBM Consulting, is known for his expertise in digital technology and AI and serves as an independent director at Biogen with a focus on compensation and management development.

, Independent Director on multiple boards and Global Managing Partner and global business transformation leader, IBM Consulting, is known for his expertise in digital technology and AI and serves as an independent director at Biogen with a focus on compensation and management development. Kristen Pederson , Board Member and Retired EY Partner, is a seasoned professional with 30 years of experience in management consulting and auditing, specializing in board performance, disruptive innovation, and ESG strategies.

, Board Member and Retired EY Partner, is a seasoned professional with 30 years of experience in management consulting and auditing, specializing in board performance, disruptive innovation, and ESG strategies. Lisa Shalett , Independent Board Director, Corporate Advisor, and Entrepreneur, as well as Co-founder of Extraordinary Women on Boards, is known for her expertise in global risk management, capital markets, and governance.

, Independent Board Director, Corporate Advisor, and Entrepreneur, as well as Co-founder of Extraordinary Women on Boards, is known for her expertise in global risk management, capital markets, and governance. Margaret Smyth, Public and Private Company Director and U.S. SEC Financial Expert, is a respected board director and financial expert with a strong focus on sustainability and strategic financial leadership, serving on multiple boards and as a partner in sustainable infrastructure investments.

Contributions and Insights

The Advisory Council members have committed to guiding the strategic direction of the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence and sharing their unique insights and best practices with our community. Margaret Smyth shared, “It's an immense honor to join the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence Advisory Council. I'm excited to collaborate with my esteemed colleagues and Nasdaq to shape the future of effective board leadership and promote sustainable, responsible governance.” In addition, Kristen Pederson remarked, “Advancing leadership within boards is crucial for business evolution, and I am thrilled to be part of this transformative journey.”

The collective expertise of this group will be instrumental in developing resources and frameworks that enhance board performance and decision-making. Herman Bulls shared, “As a member of the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence Advisory Council, I'm excited to collaborate with fellow leaders to advance board effectiveness. In today's dynamic environment, it's crucial for boards to focus on agility, diversity of thought, and balancing short-term performance with long-term sustainability.”

Setting the Stage for a New Era of Board Effectiveness

Thank you to all our Council members for their commitment and readiness to embark on this important work. As we celebrate this launch, we also look forward to expanding the Council later this year with four additional members. Their inclusion will further enrich the Council's diversity and expertise.

Together, we are helping set the stage for a new era of board effectiveness by addressing issues across the global corporate governance landscape. Jesus Mantas confirmed, “As board members, our primary responsibility is to be the custodians of sustainable long-term growth and value creation for the companies we serve. Everything we do, from CEO election to compensation to capital allocation, should be put in that context. In today’s market, boards should continually evaluate the right board composition and increase the commitment to continuous development.”

The Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence is excited about the journey ahead and the impact the Advisory Council aims to have on today’s business environment and the future of the boardroom.

About the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence

The Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence is a convener of board members, executive leaders, governance professionals, and educators dedicated to advancing excellence in the boardroom and beyond. The Center is uniquely situated at the crossroads of forward-thinking and innovation, serving as a hub for ongoing board education and bringing together leaders that are shaping the corporate governance landscape. Learn more about the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence.