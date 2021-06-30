Introducing MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG), The Stock That Zoomed 275% In The Last Five Years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For instance, the price of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) stock is up an impressive 275% over the last five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 26% gain in the last three months.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, MYR Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 30% per year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 30%. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:MYRG Earnings Per Share Growth June 30th 2021

We know that MYR Group has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that MYR Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 182% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 30% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MYR Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for MYR Group you should be aware of.

We will like MYR Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

