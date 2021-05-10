Introducing Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Year

One way to deal with stock volatility is to ensure you have a properly diverse portfolio. But if you're going to beat the market overall, you need to have individual stocks that outperform. One such company is Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP), which saw its share price increase 53% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 50% (not including dividends). On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 2.0% in three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the last twelve months Molson Coors Beverage went from profitable to unprofitable. While some may see this as temporary, we're a skeptical bunch, and so we're a little surprised to see the share price go up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

Unfortunately Molson Coors Beverage's fell 9.0% over twelve months. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:TAP Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Molson Coors Beverage stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Molson Coors Beverage's TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 53%. The silver lining is that the share price is up in the short term, which flies in the face of the annualised loss of 6% over the last five years. While 'turnarounds seldom turn' there are green shoots for Molson Coors Beverage. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Molson Coors Beverage (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

Molson Coors Beverage is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

