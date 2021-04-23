Introducing LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT), The Stock That Soared 405% In The Last Three Years

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) shareholders have seen the share price descend 14% over the month. But that doesn't displace its brilliant performance over three years. Over that time, we've been excited to watch the share price climb an impressive 405%. So the recent fall doesn't do much to dampen our respect for the business. The thing to consider is whether there is still too much elation around the company's prospects.

LiqTech International wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

LiqTech International's revenue trended up 35% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 72% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like LiqTech International have been known to go on winning for decades. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:LIQT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 23rd 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that LiqTech International has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 79% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 21%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LiqTech International better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for LiqTech International you should know about.

