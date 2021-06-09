Introducing Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX), The Stock That Zoomed 140% In The Last Year

The last three months have been tough on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 31%. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. During that period, the share price soared a full 140%. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. The real question is whether the business is trending in the right direction.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Lexicon Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue shrink by 95%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 140% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:LXRX Earnings and Revenue Growth June 9th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 140% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 11% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Lexicon Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

