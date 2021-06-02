Introducing Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI), A Stock That Climbed 79% In The Last Year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) share price is up 79% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 41% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Levi Strauss saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

We doubt the modest 0.9% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. Levi Strauss' revenue actually dropped 26% over last year. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

Levi Strauss shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 80% over the last twelve months, including dividends. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 15%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Levi Strauss that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

