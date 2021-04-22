Introducing Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS), A Stock That Climbed 55% In The Last Year

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. For example, the Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 55% trails the market return. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 53% in the last three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Kingstone Companies went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We doubt the modest 2.0% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. Unfortunately Kingstone Companies' fell 9.4% over twelve months. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:KINS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 22nd 2021

We know that Kingstone Companies has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Kingstone Companies will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Kingstone Companies' TSR for the last year was 59%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Kingstone Companies shareholders have received returns of 59% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the general market return. The silver lining is that the share price is up in the short term, which flies in the face of the annualised loss of 0.8% over the last five years. We're pretty skeptical of turnaround stories, but it's good to see the recent share price recovery. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Kingstone Companies has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

