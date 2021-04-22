Introducing iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN), The Stock That Zoomed 185% In The Last Year

The last three months have been tough on iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 42%. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. We're very pleased to report the share price shot up 185% in that time. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Because iSun made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year iSun saw its revenue shrink by 25%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 185% in the last year. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:ISUN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 22nd 2021

This free interactive report on iSun's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

iSun shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 185% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price is down 42% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand iSun better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that iSun is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.