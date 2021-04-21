Introducing inTEST (NYSEMKT:INTT), The Stock That Zoomed 232% In The Last Year

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the inTEST Corporation (NYSEMKT:INTT) share price has soared 232% return in just a single year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 35% gain in the last three months. Also impressive, the stock is up 33% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year inTEST saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

Unfortunately inTEST's fell 11% over twelve months. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

AMEX:INTT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 21st 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that inTEST has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 232% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 20%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand inTEST better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for inTEST that you should be aware of before investing here.

