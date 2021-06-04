Introducing Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV), The Stock That Soared 358% In The Last Year

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 17% in the last week. But that cannot eclipse the spectacular share price rise we've seen over the last twelve months. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 358% in that time. So we wouldn't blame sellers for taking some profits. Of course, winners often do keep winning, so there may be more gains to come (if the business fundamentals stack up).

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Hovnanian Enterprises went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:HOV Earnings Per Share Growth June 4th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Hovnanian Enterprises shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 358% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 23%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Hovnanian Enterprises (2 are significant) that you should be aware of.

