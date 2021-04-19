Introducing Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM), The Stock That Soared 662% In The Last Year

While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great companies, and generate wonderful returns. When an investor finds a multi-bagger (a stock that goes up over 200%), it makes a big difference to their portfolio. For example, the Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) share price rocketed moonwards 662% in just one year. On top of that, the share price is up 59% in about a quarter. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 69% in the last three years.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Ferroglobe wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Ferroglobe saw its revenue shrink by 29%. So it's very confusing to see that the share price gained a whopping 662%. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:GSM Earnings and Revenue Growth April 19th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Ferroglobe has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 662% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 10% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Ferroglobe (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

