Introducing Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), The Stock That Zoomed 125% In The Last Year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. Take, for example Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST). Its share price is already up an impressive 125% in the last twelve months. On top of that, the share price is up 22% in about a quarter. We'll need to follow Envista Holdings for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Envista Holdings grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

Envista Holdings' revenue actually dropped 17% over last year. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:NVST Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

Envista Holdings is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for Envista Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Envista Holdings shareholders have gained 125% over the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 22%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Envista Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Envista Holdings (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

