Introducing Domtar (NYSE:UFS), The Stock That Zoomed 173% In The Last Year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) share price has soared 173% return in just a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 54% over the last quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 17% in three years.

Domtar wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Domtar actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 11%. We're a little surprised to see the share price pop 173% in the last year. It just goes to show the market doesn't always pay attention to the reported numbers. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:UFS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Domtar shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 173% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 12% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Domtar better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Domtar you should be aware of.

