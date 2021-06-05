Introducing DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK), The Stock That Zoomed 180% In The Last Year

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 19% in the last quarter. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. Like an eagle, the share price soared 180% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

Because DermTech made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

DermTech grew its revenue by 58% last year. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the market has paid attention, sending the share price soaring 180% in response. It's great to see strong revenue growth, but the question is whether it can be sustained. The strong share price rise indicates optimism, so there may be a better opportunity for buyers as the hype fades a bit.

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling DermTech stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

DermTech shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 180% over the last twelve months. We regret to report that the share price is down 19% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that DermTech is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

