Introducing Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR), The Stock That Soared 399% In The Last Five Years

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) shareholders have seen the share price descend 12% over the month. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 399% in that time. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Darling Ingredients managed to grow its earnings per share at 31% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 38% per year. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:DAR Earnings Per Share Growth April 14th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Darling Ingredients has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Darling Ingredients shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 220% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 38%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Darling Ingredients better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Darling Ingredients (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

