Introducing Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA), A Stock That Climbed 60% In The Last Year

It hasn't been the best quarter for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 13% in that time. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 60%.

Because Dada Nexus made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Dada Nexus saw its revenue grow by 72%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. The solid 60% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Dada Nexus in some detail. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:DADA Earnings and Revenue Growth June 8th 2021

Dada Nexus is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Dada Nexus will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

Dada Nexus boasts a total shareholder return of 60% for the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 13% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Dada Nexus has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

