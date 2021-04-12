Introducing Cohen (NYSEMKT:COHN), The Stock That Soared 814% In The Last Year

Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit handsomely. When an investor finds a multi-bagger (a stock that goes up over 200%), it makes a big difference to their portfolio. For example, the Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEMKT:COHN) share price is up a whopping 814% in the last year, a handsome return in a single year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 90% gain in the last three months. It is also impressive that the stock is up 180% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Cohen grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Inflection points like this can be a great time to take a closer look at a company.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

AMEX:COHN Earnings Per Share Growth April 12th 2021

Dive deeper into Cohen's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Cohen's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Cohen has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 814% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 31% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Cohen better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Cohen is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

