Introducing City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO), A Stock That Climbed 17% In The Last Year

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. Over the last year the City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) share price is up 17%, but that's less than the broader market return. On the other hand, longer term shareholders have had a tougher run, with the stock falling 3.1% in three years.

City Office REIT wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, City Office REIT's revenue grew by 2.9%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. It's probably fair to say that the modest growth is reflected in the modest share price gain of 17%. It might be worth thinking about how long it will take the company to turn a profit.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CIO Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on City Office REIT

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, City Office REIT's TSR for the last year was 25%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

City Office REIT shareholders gained a total return of 25% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 7% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand City Office REIT better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that City Office REIT is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.