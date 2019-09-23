Introducing carbon beta: What pricing carbon means for investors
Investors already know that the transition to a low-carbon economy matters to their portfolios. But measuring how it matters has been incredibly difficult – until now. In order to answer this pressing question, BlackRock Sustainable Investing has developed a new cutting-edge investment metric called Carbon Beta. Simply put, it’s a way of measuring a company’s sensitivity to carbon prices. Carbon Beta, which is integrated into our risk and investment management technology Aladdin, is designed to help investors better understand the energy transition. Using Carbon Beta, every portfolio manager at BlackRock can review the impact of future carbon price scenarios on their investment portfolios. This enables us to better understand the risks and opportunities of carbon pricing and deliver our clients solutions aligned with the low-carbon transition.
Carbon pricing gains traction
Why is this metric so urgent for investors? Because carbon pricing mechanisms—such as carbon taxes and emissions trading schemes—have taken center stage in the global policy debate. In order to manage risk and achieve out-performance, investors need to understand the different ways in which carbon pricing policies—and carbon prices more generally—could affect their portfolios.
The idea of pricing carbon and allowing market forces to reduce overall emissions is not a new one. In fact, 57 carbon pricing initiatives are now in effect or scheduled for implementation globally, up from 51 in April 2018. These initiatives currently cover around 20% of global greenhouse gases, more than five times what was covered in 2010. See chart below.
Introducing BlackRock Carbon Beta
To help BlackRock’s portfolio managers better understand the implications of regulation, we introduced Carbon Beta, a new approach quantifying a company’s sensitivity to carbon prices. Our assessment goes beyond a company’s carbon footprint by also considering its ability to absorb or pass through costs to customers and its potential to capture upside through new low-carbon technologies. We believe this approach provides a more holistic assessment of a company’s risk and opportunity in a low-carbon environment.
When applying our analysis to a global equity portfolio we find that–while many sectors may lose value overall–the pricing of carbon creates bright spots, or pockets of new investment opportunity rewarding carbon-efficient producers and incentivizing new low-carbon technology production. Furthermore, we also find risks and opportunities within sectors, suggesting that regardless of business-type, there will be investment winners and losers and potential benefits of adopting broad-based low-carbon investment approaches. See our analysis of a potential $25/metric ton tax of a standard global equity portfolio across sectors.
