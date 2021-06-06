Introducing Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), The Stock That Zoomed 105% In The Last Year

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) share price has soared 105% return in just a single year. The last week saw the share price soften some 4.9%. It is also impressive that the stock is up 31% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Bloomin' Brands saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

Unfortunately Bloomin' Brands' fell 22% over twelve months. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

Bloomin' Brands is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Bloomin' Brands stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

It's nice to see that Bloomin' Brands shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 105% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Bloomin' Brands (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

But note: Bloomin' Brands may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

