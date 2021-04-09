Introducing BankUnited (NYSE:BKU), The Stock That Zoomed 105% In The Last Year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) share price has soared 105% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! Also pleasing for shareholders was the 13% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 5.5% in the last three months. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 9.3% in the last three years.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year, BankUnited actually saw its earnings per share drop 34%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

BankUnited's revenue actually dropped 21% over last year. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:BKU Earnings and Revenue Growth April 9th 2021

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for BankUnited the TSR over the last year was 113%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that BankUnited shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 113% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 7% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BankUnited better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for BankUnited you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

