Introducing Autohome (NYSE:ATHM), The Stock That Zoomed 229% In The Last Five Years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) share price down 12% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that shareholders have received really good returns over the last five years. We think most investors would be happy with the 229% return, over that period. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Autohome achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 26% per year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 27%. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:ATHM Earnings Per Share Growth April 7th 2021

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Autohome, it has a TSR of 239% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Autohome provided a TSR of 31% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 28% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Autohome .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

