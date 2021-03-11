Introducing Astoria’s Large-Cap Value Stock Portfolio

Since July 2020, Astoria has argued that the US economy is in the early stages of a new, powerful economic cycle (click here).

When Astoria was on CNBC TV back in June 2020, we voiced our inclination towards value-oriented stocks (click here).

[wce_code id=192]

We’ve recently put together a new quantitative stock basket geared towards US Large-Cap Value stocks. We view this as a higher-octane strategy for clients with higher risk tolerances. We also think investors can use this basket to hedge growth/momentum-orientated factor risk which is prevalent in most standard ETF model portfolios.

Below is some background information.

Astoria’s Large-Cap Value Stock Portfolio

From the starting universe of approximately 400 companies that demonstrate value characteristics, we screen for stocks with relatively attractive 1) EPS 2) ROE and 3) ROA.

1) EPS 2) ROE and 3) ROA. The stocks are equal weighted and rebalanced annually.

Astoria’s Large-Cap Value Stock Portfolio is available in SMA format or model delivery. Contact us @insights@astoriaadvisors.com if you would like to discuss a physical sub-advisory or a model delivery relationship.

Remember, for most of the past 4-5 years, investors were enamored with FAANG and US Large-Cap Growth stocks while virtually ignoring value-oriented stocks. We think that amid the new economic cycle and current market conditions, value-oriented stocks are primed for further outperformance.

Please contact us if you wish to receive a copy of our fact sheet, list of holdings, and other material related to this portfolio.

Best,

Astoria Portfolio Advisors

Any third-party websites provided on www.astoriaadvisors.com are strictly for informational purposes and for convenience. These third-party websites are publicly available and do not belong to Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. We do not administer the content or control it. We cannot be held liable for the accuracy, time sensitive nature, or viability of any information shown on these sites. The material in these links is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast or investment advice by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC, and does not constitute a recommendation, offer, or solicitation for any security or any investment strategy. The appearance of such third-party material on our website does not imply our endorsement of the third-party website. We are not responsible for your use of the linked site or its content. Once you leave Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC's website, you will be subject to the terms of use and privacy policies of the third-party website. Refer here for more details.

Photo Source: Astoria Portfolio Advisors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.