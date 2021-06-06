Introducing Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), A Stock That Climbed 45% In The Last Five Years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 45% over five years, which is below the market return. However, more recent buyers should be happy with the increase of 44% over the last year.

Because Arcos Dorados Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last half decade Arcos Dorados Holdings' revenue has actually been trending down at about 6.0% per year. The stock is only up 8% for each year during the period. That's pretty decent given the top line decline, and lack of profits. Of course, a closer look at the bottom line - and any available analyst forecasts - could reveal an opportunity (if they point to future growth).

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:ARCO Earnings and Revenue Growth June 6th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Arcos Dorados Holdings' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Arcos Dorados Holdings' TSR of 52% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Arcos Dorados Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 44% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 9%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Arcos Dorados Holdings (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.