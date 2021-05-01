Introducing Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Year

While Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 11% in the last quarter. Looking on the brighter side, the stock is actually up over twelve months. However, its return of 53% does fall short of the market return of, 58%.

Anaplan wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Anaplan saw its revenue grow by 29%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The share price gain of 53% seems pretty muted, considering the growth. Arguably, the market (previously) expected stronger growth from the company. But this one could be a worth watching - a maiden profit would likely catch the market's attention.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:PLAN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

A Different Perspective

In the last year the market returned about 58%, and Anaplan generated a TSR of 53% for its shareholders. Unfortunately the share price is down 11% over the last quarter. This could simply be a short term fluctuation, though. Even the biggest winners have their down periods. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Anaplan , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

