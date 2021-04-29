Introducing Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED), The Stock That Soared 481% In The Last Five Years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Don't believe it? Then look at the Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) share price. It's 481% higher than it was five years ago. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. It's also up 8.2% in about a month. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 6.2% in the last month.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Amedisys moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Given that the company made a profit three years ago, but not five years ago, it is worth looking at the share price returns over the last three years, too. We can see that the Amedisys share price is up 331% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 84% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 63% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 50.54, the market remains optimistic.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:AMED Earnings Per Share Growth April 29th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Amedisys' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Amedisys' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 50%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 42% per year. It is possible that management foresight will bring growth well into the future, even if the share price slows down. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

