Introducing Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS), The Stock That Zoomed 108% In The Last Five Years

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 42% in the last quarter. But that scarcely detracts from the really solid long term returns generated by the company over five years. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 108% in that time. We think it's more important to dwell on the long term returns than the short term returns. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now.

Given that Akoustis Technologies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Akoustis Technologies saw its revenue grow at 45% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 16% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. Akoustis Technologies seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:AKTS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 21st 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Akoustis Technologies stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Akoustis Technologies shareholders are up 13% for the year. But that was short of the market average. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 16% per year for five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Akoustis Technologies is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

