Introducing Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG), A Stock That Climbed 78% In The Last Five Years

While Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 21% in the last quarter. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 78%, less than the market return of 126%.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Air Transport Services Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 9.5% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 12% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ATSG Earnings Per Share Growth June 16th 2021

A Different Perspective

Air Transport Services Group shareholders are up 13% for the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 12% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Air Transport Services Group (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

