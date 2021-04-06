Introducing Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS), The Stock That Soared 398% In The Last Five Years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. To wit, the Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) share price has soared 398% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 33% gain in the last three months.

Agilysys wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

For the last half decade, Agilysys can boast revenue growth at a rate of 5.1% per year. That's not a very high growth rate considering the bottom line. Therefore, we're a little surprised to see the share price gain has been so strong, at 38% per year, compound, over the period. We don't think the growth over the period is that great, but it could be that faster growth appears to some to be on the horizon. Having said that, a closer look at the numbers might surface good reasons to believe that profits will gush in the future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:AGYS Earnings and Revenue Growth April 6th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Agilysys has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 209% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 38%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Agilysys that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

