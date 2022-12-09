Introducing 6 Values of Nasdaq Primary Powered by Onbrane

In September, we announced a landmark partnership with Nasdaq, uniting our forces to build a better, more sustainable primary debt market. The result is Nasdaq Primary powered by Onbrane - one platform digitalizing a full debt issuance lifecycle, bringing every market actor together to structure, negotiate, issue, distribute and invest in debt products.

What is Nasdaq Primary?

Nasdaq Primary is the Onbrane platform combined with Nasdaq’s capabilities and extensive experience in building efficient market infrastructures.

Founded in 2018, Onbrane has been leading primary market digitalization in Europe. The platform is now used daily by some of the largest public, financial and corporate organizations.

How did we get here?

Just about 4 years ago, the Onbrane platform was born with an ambition to create the primary debt market fabric—a single platform that built bridges between debt issuance steps, market actors and even software used by the industry.

Over the past 4 years, we’ve been working hand-in-hand with the market, the end-users of the platform, to create a connected infrastructure that solves their well-identified pain points. From day one, we strived to bring unparalleled security, efficiency and transparency to issuers, dealers, brokers, advisors and asset managers’ workflows.

Notably, we made the Onbrane platform Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) native, offering the market a one-stop ESG solution to promote, negotiate and capture investment opportunities in the sustainable debt market.

Onbrane x Nasdaq: The Birth of Nasdaq Primary

As we were celebrating the fast growth with our users, we knew that we would eventually need a strategic partner to keep the momentum going. We couldn’t think of a better partner than Nasdaq to scale our business and take the Onbrane Platform to the next level.

We chose Nasdaq for four main reasons:

Global Reach - Onbrane’s users are large global organizations that cover debt markets around the world. The partnership with Nasdaq allows us to enhance our global presence and be everywhere our clients need us to be.

Keeping Neutrality - Nasdaq partnership scales up our offering while allowing us to remain a neutral player in the market. This was a crucial point for us as we want to keep catering to all debt market actors without competing with any party.

Secondary Market Capabilities - We believe that an efficient primary debt market needs to be closely connected to the secondary market. Nasdaq’s robust secondary market infrastructure brings more liquidity to the platform, which is one of the key factors in building a more efficient market altogether.

Focus on ESG - At Onbrane, we believe that debt markets play a critical role in enhancing access to necessary capital for a sustainability transition. Our ESG module is built with this mindset. By creating the Sustainable Bond Network, Nasdaq has clearly demonstrated its commitment to accelerating ESG movement in debt markets, which is another significant factor underlying our partnership.

During our conversations with Nasdaq, it was clear that together we could offer the debt market a powerful tool that answers its pressing demand for security, efficiency and transparency,

With our synergies, six values of the Nasdaq Primary powered by Onbrane emerged:

6 Values of Nasdaq Primary Powered by Onbrane

Issuers, intermediaries, advisors and Investors finally on one single platform - Nasdaq Primary caters to every market participant across the value chain. The platform facilitates workflows between counterparts from pre-issuance activity all the way to debt distribution and trading on the secondary market. A virtual office with a user experience like no other - Nasdaq Primary provides the market with a shared, secure and connected OTC environment to negotiate and issue debt. The platform is organized around an elegant UI/UX with a distinctive visual identity, where art and technology coexist in harmony. Setting industry standards with our community - Nasdaq Primary is developed for and with market participants. Our global team works hand-in-hand with public, corporate and financial institutions of all sizes. We create features that improve our users’ current processes, allowing us to set new and better industry standards together. Leveraging cloud technology for enhanced security and agility - Nasdaq Primary is a web-based SaaS solution, architected to keep data and processes secure while evolving with the market’s fast-changing needs. Joining Nasdaq Primary is easy, offering a flexible, step-by-step onboarding process and creating new benefits with each step. Enhancing efficiency and transparency in the primary debt markets - Nasdaq Primary is effortlessly connected to the debt market ecosystem, thus maximizing end-to-end STP. By replacing manual, repetitive actions with automized, fully auditable solutions, we enable our users to eliminate operational errors and save time. Fueling sustainability across the debt markets - Nasdaq Primary provides a one-stop solution to simplify issuing and investing in sustainable debt products and provides its users with comprehensive data and analytics. Our sustainable offering is aimed at fueling collaboration, transparency and compliance, helping the primary debt market fulfill its critical role in financing the sustainability transition.

Get on board with Nasdaq Primary powered by Onbrane

In the following weeks, we will deep dive into each of these six , breaking down how each set a robust foundation for building a better, more sustainable primary debt market for all actors.

In the meantime, take action to become part of our exciting journey—contact us—let’s discuss the impact that digitalizing your debt issuance through Nasdaq Primary can bring to your organization!